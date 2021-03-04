Wings (WINGS) Price Hits $0.0846

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 26.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Wings token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0846 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wings has traded 104.6% higher against the dollar. Wings has a total market cap of $8.46 million and $160,918.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00057094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.25 or 0.00768042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00009144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00026915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00031980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00060801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00044073 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings is a token. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wings is wings.ai

Wings Token Trading

