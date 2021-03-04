Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC cut its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,611 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.54% of Wingstop worth $60,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Wingstop by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 437,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,053,000 after buying an additional 122,450 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 445,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,056,000 after buying an additional 56,436 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1,152.1% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 54,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after buying an additional 50,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WING shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. CL King initiated coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

Shares of WING stock traded down $9.39 on Thursday, reaching $119.72. 21,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,640. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.80, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

