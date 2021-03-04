Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) Shares Down 8.3%

Wirecard AG (OTCMKTS:WCAGY)’s stock price traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.23. 213,883 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 368,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $56.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.10 and a beta of -0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.37.

About Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WCAGY)

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment offers products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

