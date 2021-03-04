WNS’s (WNS) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

WNS (NYSE:WNS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $82.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on WNS from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $75.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. WNS has a 52-week low of $34.26 and a 52-week high of $78.07.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.87 million. WNS had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 11.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that WNS will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WNS. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WNS by 310.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

