WOM Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.68 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One WOM Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC on popular exchanges. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $19.68 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WOM Protocol has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00057779 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $372.36 or 0.00775343 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008708 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00026748 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00031930 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00060996 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00044795 BTC.

WOM Protocol Token Profile

WOM Protocol (CRYPTO:WOM) is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,207,450 tokens. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io

WOM Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars.

