Woodcoin (LOG) Market Cap Hits $768,007.87

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 4th. In the last week, Woodcoin has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $768,007.87 and approximately $99,017.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0956 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,516.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,577.91 or 0.03186663 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $185.03 or 0.00373668 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $514.33 or 0.01038708 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.09 or 0.00434390 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.65 or 0.00374921 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003878 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.48 or 0.00249368 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00023128 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

