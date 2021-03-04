Woolworths Group Limited (ASX:WOW) Insider Buys A$34,761.99 in Stock

Woolworths Group Limited (ASX:WOW) insider Holly Kramer acquired 873 shares of Woolworths Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$39.82 ($28.44) per share, with a total value of A$34,761.99 ($24,829.99).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$35.02.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Woolworths Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.32%. Woolworths Group’s payout ratio is 94.64%.

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, and Hotels segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. It operates 1,052 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro Food stores.

