Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.96

Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.96 and traded as high as $26.07. Woori Financial Group shares last traded at $25.70, with a volume of 11,923 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woori Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day moving average is $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
About Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF)
Woori Financial Group Inc engages in the banking, credit card, and investment banking businesses. It offers loans and deposits, and relevant services; credit card, cash services, card loans, and related services; and securities operation, sale of financial instruments, project financing, and other related activities.
