Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.96

Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.96 and traded as high as $26.07. Woori Financial Group shares last traded at $25.70, with a volume of 11,923 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woori Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day moving average is $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WF. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Woori Financial Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Woori Financial Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF)

Woori Financial Group Inc engages in the banking, credit card, and investment banking businesses. It offers loans and deposits, and relevant services; credit card, cash services, card loans, and related services; and securities operation, sale of financial instruments, project financing, and other related activities.

