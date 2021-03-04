Wootrade (WOO) Market Cap Reaches $118.92 Million

Wootrade (CURRENCY:WOO) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Wootrade has a total market capitalization of $118.92 million and approximately $39.68 million worth of Wootrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wootrade token can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000649 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Wootrade has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.92 or 0.00476815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00072888 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00078121 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00083689 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.05 or 0.00487462 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00052069 BTC.

Wootrade Token Profile

Wootrade’s total supply is 2,873,566,213 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,037,162 tokens. The official message board for Wootrade is woo.network/blog . The official website for Wootrade is woo.network

Buying and Selling Wootrade

