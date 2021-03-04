Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $262.30.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ WDAY traded down $6.36 on Thursday, hitting $230.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,602. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.47 and its 200 day moving average is $228.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The firm has a market cap of $55.28 billion, a PE ratio of -125.98 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Workday will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.60, for a total transaction of $1,627,652.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $1,542,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 327,592 shares of company stock worth $74,186,321. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,308,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,990,810,000 after buying an additional 106,280 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $738,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,659,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,116,459,000 after buying an additional 304,728 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 4,127,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $988,978,000 after purchasing an additional 422,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,756,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $808,229,000 after purchasing an additional 27,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

