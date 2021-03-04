Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Workhorse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

WKHS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Workhorse Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Shares of NASDAQ WKHS opened at $14.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.78. Workhorse Group has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $42.96.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,503,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $652,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Workhorse Group news, insider Gregory T. Ackerson sold 3,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $89,953.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,499.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Duane Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $899,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,085 shares in the company, valued at $11,513,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 866,241 shares of company stock worth $22,439,625. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.