Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,434 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Workiva were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Workiva by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Workiva by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Workiva by 578.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Workiva by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workiva alerts:

In related news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.82, for a total value of $2,220,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 345,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,727,456.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $237,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,724.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,000 shares of company stock worth $4,749,430 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workiva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.78.

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $98.47 on Thursday. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $114.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.30. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.