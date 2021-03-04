World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,111,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 253,474 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.20% of World Fuel Services worth $221,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the 1st quarter valued at $473,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in World Fuel Services by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in World Fuel Services by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in World Fuel Services by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in World Fuel Services by 334.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

INT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, Director Jorge L. Benitez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $31,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,029.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 80,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,807,088 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INT opened at $32.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $36.76.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

