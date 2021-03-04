World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Earns Hold Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential downside of 1.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut World Fuel Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

Shares of INT opened at $32.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. World Fuel Services has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.23.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other World Fuel Services news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 11,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $385,697.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,633.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge L. Benitez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,114 shares of company stock worth $2,807,088 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,681,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,576,000 after acquiring an additional 644,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in World Fuel Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,363,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,063,000 after purchasing an additional 119,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in World Fuel Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,809,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,586,000 after buying an additional 57,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in World Fuel Services by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,685,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,718,000 after buying an additional 245,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.