WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WPP in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WPP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in WPP by 716.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in WPP in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPP opened at $62.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.40. WPP has a fifty-two week low of $27.18 and a fifty-two week high of $63.65.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

