Wrapped Bitcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $167.67 Million (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $49,549.60 or 1.00067554 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.13 billion and approximately $167.67 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00040665 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00010764 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00089139 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000298 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000260 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00011218 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 123,770 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

