Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Trading Down 3.3% This Week

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 4th. During the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped NXM token can currently be purchased for $43.84 or 0.00093314 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a market capitalization of $73.52 million and approximately $17.77 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $220.61 or 0.00469570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00072203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000986 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00077606 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00082646 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $221.66 or 0.00471807 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00051249 BTC.

About Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 tokens. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

