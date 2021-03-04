W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%.

Shares of NYSE:WTI traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,734,304. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.19. The company has a market cap of $565.69 million, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 3.16. W&T Offshore has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $3.97.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WTI shares. Capital One Financial raised shares of W&T Offshore from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

