W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.04

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.04 and last traded at $3.79, with a volume of 14810671 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial raised W&T Offshore from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 3.16.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 177,621 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 450.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 18,856 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 594,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 442,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,303,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,147,000 after purchasing an additional 404,367 shares in the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W&T Offshore Company Profile (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

