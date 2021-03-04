WW International (NASDAQ:WW) PT Lowered to $33.00 at DA Davidson

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.62% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WW International’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on WW International in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. WW International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of WW International stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.60. The company had a trading volume of 71,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,681. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.13. WW International has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $35.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.96%. Equities research analysts expect that WW International will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WW International news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 312,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $9,707,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,917,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,933,348.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,376,440 shares of company stock valued at $40,027,530 over the last ninety days. 12.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 280.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in WW International during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in WW International by 16.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in WW International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of WW International by 2,711.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 20,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

