Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.05

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 44451 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WYNMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wynn Macau from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wynn Macau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Macau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Wynn Macau alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average is $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.62.

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 420,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.