Xaya Market Cap Reaches $3.68 Million (CHI)

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. One Xaya coin can now be bought for about $0.0804 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Xaya has a total market cap of $3.68 million and $5,453.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Xaya has traded down 13.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Xaya Coin Profile

Xaya (CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 54,925,189 coins and its circulating supply is 45,783,062 coins. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA. Xaya’s official website is xaya.io. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Xaya

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xaya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

