Xaya Trading 5.2% Higher This Week (CHI)

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 4th. Xaya has a total market cap of $3.98 million and $18,522.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Xaya has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Xaya coin can currently be bought for about $0.0869 or 0.00000184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Xaya alerts:

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Xaya Profile

Xaya (CRYPTO:CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 54,934,648 coins and its circulating supply is 45,792,521 coins. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Xaya Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xaya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xaya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.