Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the January 28th total of 60,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 745,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ XELB opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $33.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.02. Xcel Brands has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xcel Brands stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) by 211.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,186 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 137,262 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.05% of Xcel Brands worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston Brand, the Halston Heritage, and the C Wonder brands.

