Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.41) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.35). Wedbush also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.35) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $20.60 on Thursday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $21.87. The stock has a market cap of $721.14 million, a PE ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average of $12.91.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 17,330 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 368,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 82,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 21,789 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 62,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

