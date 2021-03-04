Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)’s stock price dropped 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $116.46 and last traded at $117.12. Approximately 4,408,538 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 2,789,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.51.

XLNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.76 and a 200 day moving average of $126.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Xilinx news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,826.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Xilinx by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. SP Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 0.3% in the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 23,333 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 11.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 830 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 20.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

