XMON Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $79,554.00 (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. During the last week, XMON has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. One XMON coin can now be bought for $1,638.22 or 0.03483982 BTC on popular exchanges. XMON has a total market cap of $2.45 million and $79,554.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.51 or 0.00466821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00069806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000975 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00077435 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00083802 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00050772 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.17 or 0.00453340 BTC.

XMON Coin Profile

XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

Buying and Selling XMON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars.

