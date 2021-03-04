XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Short Interest Down 37.7% in February

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 316,600 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the January 28th total of 508,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

In related news, insider Matthew D. Perry acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $621,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,592.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of XOMA by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 477,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,053,000 after buying an additional 26,836 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in XOMA by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of XOMA by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of XOMA by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of XOMA by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of XOMA from $30.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ XOMA opened at $36.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. XOMA has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $46.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.59. The firm has a market cap of $398.45 million, a PE ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 1.26.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

