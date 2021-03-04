XPEL (XPEL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

XPEL stock opened at $49.01 on Thursday. XPEL has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $60.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.47 and a beta of 2.05.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XPEL shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on XPEL from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley upped their price objective on XPEL from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $943,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total value of $1,618,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,239,785. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

