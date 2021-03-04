XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) Short Interest Down 37.9% in February

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the January 28th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of XPhyto Therapeutics stock opened at $2.33 on Thursday. XPhyto Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $3.10.

About XPhyto Therapeutics

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharma, diagnostics, and cannabis science company in Canada and Germany. It is involved in the production, cultivation, extraction, isolation, formulation, delivery, and sale of medicinal cannabis. The company also provides contract development and consulting services.

