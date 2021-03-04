XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 928,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34,591 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.02% of XPO Logistics worth $110,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 15,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,168,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 308,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,776,000 after purchasing an additional 13,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XPO shares. Barclays lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $111.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.70.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $122.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $3,182,737.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,242 shares in the company, valued at $9,904,331.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $903,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,853,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,162 shares of company stock worth $10,805,362 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

