XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Trading Down 6%

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) shares dropped 6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $114.63 and last traded at $115.04. Approximately 1,263,765 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,053,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.40.

XPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.29, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.95.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $903,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,853,684.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $3,090,386.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 139,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,575,698.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,162 shares of company stock valued at $10,805,362. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 102.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 26,888 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,168,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,864,000 after buying an additional 17,599 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

