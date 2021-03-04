Xuez (XUEZ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,152.00

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded up 42.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Xuez coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Xuez has a total market cap of $51,984.70 and $2,152.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Xuez has traded up 104.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Xuez is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 4,964,189 coins and its circulating supply is 3,997,756 coins. Xuez’s official website is xuezcoin.com . The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

