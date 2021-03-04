Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)’s stock price dropped 6.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.81 and last traded at $6.08. Approximately 1,884,157 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 5,739,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

Separately, TheStreet raised Xunlei from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $406.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNET. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Xunlei by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,529,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after buying an additional 650,093 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Xunlei by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 817,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 317,466 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xunlei in the 3rd quarter valued at $411,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Xunlei in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Xunlei in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. 24.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

Xunlei Limited operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

