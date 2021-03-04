Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:YAMHF)

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Yamaha Motor in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi forecasts that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yamaha Motor’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Yamaha Motor had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 3.10%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Yamaha Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

OTCMKTS YAMHF opened at $22.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 1.33. Yamaha Motor has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $24.02.

About Yamaha Motor

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

