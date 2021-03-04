Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Trading Down 5%

Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) were down 5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $62.64 and last traded at $62.76. Approximately 3,678,901 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,905,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YNDX shares. Renaissance Capital upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. HSBC lowered Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.06. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 187.76, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YNDX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 77.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the third quarter worth $472,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Yandex during the third quarter valued at $2,610,000. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in Yandex by 5.5% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 129,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Yandex by 7.6% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,807 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Yandex Company Profile (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

