Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on YARIY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Yara International ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Yara International ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS YARIY opened at $25.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.97. Yara International ASA has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $25.63.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 3.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

