YBCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YBAO) Short Interest Update

YBCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YBAO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 69.2% from the January 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS YBAO opened at $0.05 on Thursday. YBCC has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.05.

Get YBCC alerts:

YBCC Company Profile

YBCC, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on the acquisition of or merger with an existing company. Previously, it was engaged in the bio-science manufacture and research business. The company is based in Walnut, California.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for YBCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YBCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.