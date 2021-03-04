Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Yelp from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Yelp alerts:

Shares of YELP opened at $37.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.75 and a beta of 1.44. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $39.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.75.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Yelp will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Yelp news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 346,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $10,397,963.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,239,600.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Yelp by 181.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Yelp by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,553 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.