YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Stock Holdings Raised by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 71.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,001 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YETI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 189.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get YETI alerts:

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $69.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $80.89.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. Equities research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $222,863.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,775.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total transaction of $1,478,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,745 shares in the company, valued at $24,814,912.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,264 shares of company stock worth $6,320,342 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.53.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.