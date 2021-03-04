YETI (NYSE:YETI) Shares Down 6.1%

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) shares traded down 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $62.63 and last traded at $65.09. 1,827,580 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 1,671,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.34.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on YETI from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research raised their target price on YETI from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on YETI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded YETI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.53.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.45, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. Research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $1,400,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,488,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 390 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $29,308.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,264 shares of company stock worth $6,320,342. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YETI Company Profile (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

