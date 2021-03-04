Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on YEXT. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Yext from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Get Yext alerts:

Shares of NYSE:YEXT traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.10. 205,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,438. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.68. Yext has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $20.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average of $17.15.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $92.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.10 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total transaction of $148,200.00. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $150,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,337,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,157,169.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 851,296 shares of company stock valued at $15,007,853. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter worth about $16,538,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the third quarter worth about $14,805,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Yext by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,120,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,375,000 after purchasing an additional 677,933 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter worth about $7,074,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Yext by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,326,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,007,000 after purchasing an additional 243,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.