Yext (NYSE:YEXT) PT Lowered to $17.00

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) had its target price decreased by Truist from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Yext from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Yext from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yext has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.95.

Shares of YEXT traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.13. The company had a trading volume of 224,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,438. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.68. Yext has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Yext will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,806. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,337,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,157,169.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 851,296 shares of company stock valued at $15,007,853. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,120,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,375,000 after acquiring an additional 677,933 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 0.9% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,253,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,293,000 after acquiring an additional 73,430 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,326,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,007,000 after acquiring an additional 243,361 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,400,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,014,000 after acquiring an additional 218,369 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,538,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

