Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $13.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.55, but opened at $13.35. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Yext shares last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 44,612 shares changing hands.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on YEXT. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Yext from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Yext from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

In related news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $33,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,694. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,337,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,157,169.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 851,296 shares of company stock worth $15,007,853. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Yext in the fourth quarter worth $16,538,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext during the third quarter valued at $14,805,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,120,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,375,000 after acquiring an additional 677,933 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter valued at $7,074,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,326,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,007,000 after acquiring an additional 243,361 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average of $17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.68.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.22 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yext (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

