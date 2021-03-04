Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Stock Rating Lowered by William Blair

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.61.

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $16.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.68. Yext has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average is $17.15.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.22 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 4,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $76,766.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,280 shares in the company, valued at $668,152.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 79,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $1,582,349.03. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 851,296 shares of company stock worth $15,007,853. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Yext in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,538,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Yext by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 13,807 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Yext by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,826 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Yext by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 54,422 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Yext in the fourth quarter worth approximately $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

