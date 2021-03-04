Yext Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 763 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 798% compared to the average volume of 85 put options.

In other news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $33,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,694. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 13,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $232,016.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 851,296 shares of company stock worth $15,007,853 in the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,538,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Yext in the third quarter worth $14,805,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yext by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,120,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,375,000 after buying an additional 677,933 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yext in the fourth quarter worth about $7,074,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Yext by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,326,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,007,000 after buying an additional 243,361 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YEXT traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.14. 173,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,438. Yext has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $20.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.68.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $92.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.10 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Yext from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair cut Yext from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

About Yext

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

