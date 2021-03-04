YOU COIN (YOU) Trading 13.5% Lower Over Last Week

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Over the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $4.71 million and $483,487.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YOU COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00056084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00009744 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $353.10 or 0.00751983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00026477 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00031556 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00060477 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00043364 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

