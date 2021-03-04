YOUengine Trading 177.5% Higher This Week (YOUC)

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One YOUengine token can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YOUengine has a total market cap of $6.85 million and $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YOUengine has traded 177.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00055920 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00009688 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $351.59 or 0.00747773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00026551 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00031765 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00060600 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00043648 BTC.

YOUengine Token Profile

YOUC is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 tokens. YOUengine’s official website is youengine.io . YOUengine’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435

YOUengine Token Trading

