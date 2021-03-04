YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Position Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,063,707 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 47,204 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.27% of YPF Sociedad Anónima worth $5,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 25,099 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 11,449 shares in the last quarter. 15.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Santander downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.68.

Shares of YPF opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.49. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Profile

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.