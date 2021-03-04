YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Shares Up 5%

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.66 and last traded at $4.19. 5,253,338 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 2,385,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YPF. Santander lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. YPF Sociedad Anónima currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.68.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average of $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YPF. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth approximately $12,605,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 7.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,972,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 35.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,814,275 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after buying an additional 475,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.